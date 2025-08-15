CORE Sells Palmetto Plaza Retail Center in Miami Gardens for $46M

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Core Palmetto, an affiliate of Core Investment Management, has sold Palmetto Plaza, a 186,095-square-foot retail center located in Miami Gardens, roughly 16 miles north of downtown Miami. The sales price was $46 million. Core originally acquired Palmetto Plaza in 2021 for $33 million.Aldi and Dollar Tree anchor the property, which was more than 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include The UPS Store, Regions Bank, Dunkin’ and Bright Star Academy. Built in 1987, the center sits on nearly 12 acres. Douglas Mandel and Zach Levine of Marcus & Millichap represented Core in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.