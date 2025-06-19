Core Spaces Acquires 486-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Core Spaces has acquired The Nine at Columbia, a 486-bed student housing community located at 1400 Huger St., which is adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus. The property offers 141 units and townhomes in three- to five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, game area, dog park, clubhouse and private workspaces.

The seller and terms of the transaction were not released. The Nine at Columbia was fully occupied at the time of sale.