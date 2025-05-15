Thursday, May 15, 2025
Core Spaces Acquires 501-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

by John Nelson

AUBURN, ALA. — Core Spaces has acquired The Union at Auburn, a 501-bed property located near the Auburn University campus in Alabama. The Chicago-based student housing owner-operator purchased the community from Boston-based WFI for an undisclosed price. Newmark brokered the acquisition.

Shared amenities at The Union at Auburn include a clubhouse; two-story fitness center with a Barre, Yoga and TRX studio and on-demand fitness classes; cyber café and business center; rideshare lounge; resort-style swimming pool; outdoor kitchen and entertainment area; dog park; and study rooms.

