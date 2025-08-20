Core Spaces Acquires 670-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Core Spaces has acquired Villas on 24th, a 670-bed student housing community located at 2313 Rio Grande St. in the West Campus neighborhood of Austin. The development opens this month and offers 199 units in studio through six-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity for students attending the University of Texas at Austin. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool and hot tub with lounge seating and grills; a fitness center with an indoor basketball court, outdoor fitness spaces and saunas; and private meeting rooms and coworking spaces. Villas Student Housing developed the property. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on financing for the acquisition.