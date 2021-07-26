REBusinessOnline

Core Spaces Acquires 822-Bed Student Housing Community in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Stanhope

Stanhope Student Apartments is an 822-bed student housing community located at 3001 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Core Spaces has acquired Stanhope Student Apartments, an 822-bed student housing community located at 3001 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. The seller was an affiliate of locally based developer Kane Realty and Val Valentine of Raleigh-based Valentine Properties. The sales price was not disclosed.

Situated about a quarter-mile from North Carolina State University (NC State), Stanhope opened in the fall of 2015 and includes studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options. Unit amenities include a furniture package with smart TVs, hardwood plank flooring and washers and dryers, as well as all utilities included in the monthly bill. Community amenities include a pool, movie theater room, cyber café, art studio, study lounges, two-story fitness center, fire pit and grilling area, onsite security, game room, a tanning bed and gated parking garage.

For the 2021- 2022 school year, the residential portion of the mixed-use property is already 100 percent leased. The property also features 30,000 square feet of ground level retail space leased to tenants such as CVS/pharmacy, Smoothie King, Penn Station Subs, Cha House and Mulan Ice Cream & Milk Tea.

Geoff Loftin and Jim Anthony of APG represented Core Spaces in the transaction. Core Spaces is a Chicago-based real estate company focused on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties.

