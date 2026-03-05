Core Spaces Acquires 972-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. — Core Spaces has acquired The Collective at Columbia, a 972-bed student housing community near the University of Missouri in Columbia. Preiss and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital sold the 318-unit property. Located at 3600 Aspen Heights Parkway, The Collective at Columbia offers a mix of two- to four-bedroom floor plans, all in cottage-style layouts. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, sand volleyball court, basketball court, dedicated study lounges and a private shuttle providing direct access to campus. The property is currently fully occupied. The acquisition marks Chicago-based Core’s first investment in Columbia.