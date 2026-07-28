Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Hub Athens Dougherty will offer 1,656 beds for students attending the University of Georgia in Athens.
DevelopmentGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Core Spaces Breaks Ground on 1,656-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Core Spaces has broken ground on Hub Athens Dougherty, a 1,656-bed student housing development located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens. The community will offer 536 units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include study lounges, group study rooms, fitness and wellness areas and a resort-style rooftop pool.

Core Spaces is partnering with Athens-Clarke County on several public benefit initiatives as part of the development, including a 400-space public parking deck; 16,000 square feet of retail space; the addition of water/sewer infrastructure that will facilitate new affordable housing development; enhanced streetscapes; the preservation and revitalization of the existing historic Foundry building; the relocation and reconstruction of the historic Hoyt House; and the addition of a new public plaza.

The development team for the project — which is scheduled for completion in 2028 — includes Mallory & Evans, JNS Realty, Northworks Architects, Studio BNA and Harken Interiors. Construction is being led by a joint venture between Core Spaces and Juneau Construction Co. TSB Capital Partners arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for Core Spaces through Affinius Capital.

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