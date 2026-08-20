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Hub-College-Station
According to the development team, Hub College Station will be the largest new student housing development in the Northgate district, featuring a combined 570 units and 2,201 beds, across two buildings and spanning more than 7 acres.
DevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Core Spaces Breaks Ground on 2,201-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Core Spaces has broken ground on Hub College Station, a 2,201-bed student housing project near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station’s Northgate District. The project will include two seven-story buildings that will house 570 units in various configurations upon completion, which is planned ahead of the 2028-2029 academic year. Shared amenities are set to include a rooftop pool and hot tub; 14,000-square-foot wellness center with indoor and outdoor training tracks, an indoor half-court basketball court, yoga studios, putt-putt course, golf simulator and dedicated spa; study lounges with private study spaces and collaboration rooms; and indoor and outdoor social spaces. The development team for the project includes Treehouse Construction and Antunovich Associates. Pacific Life provided construction financing.

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