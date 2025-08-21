Core Spaces, Capstone Communities to Break Ground on 1,600-Bed Development Near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Core Spaces and Capstone Communities is set to break ground on a multi-phase mixed-use project located near the Georgia Tech campus in Midtown Atlanta. The first phase of the development — which is being led by Core Spaces — will include 1,600 beds of student housing and 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail. The community will also feature a third-floor amenity deck. Dwell Design Studio has been selected as the architect for Phase I, which is scheduled for completion in 2029. Capstone Communities will lead Phase II of the project, a timeline for which was not released.