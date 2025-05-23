Friday, May 23, 2025
Hub-Tucson-First-Apts-Tucson-AZ
Hub Tucson First offers 648 beds near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

Core Spaces Completes 648-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Core Spaces has completed Hub Tucson First, a 648-bed student housing development serving students attending the University of Arizona in Tucson. The 273,627-square-foot community offers 161 fully furnished units in studio, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop deck with a pool, spa, hot tub, cabanas and an outdoor lounge and grill area; state-of-the-art fitness center; wellness spa with a dry sauna and yoga room; clubroom with lounge space; executive business area with printers; group and private study rooms; and a dog run. The development was built in partnership with Findorff and Antunovich Associates. 

