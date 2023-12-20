Core Spaces, Harrison Street Acquire 686-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — A joint venture between Core Spaces and Harrison Street has acquired Identity Eugene, a 686-bed student housing community located near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

The property has been rebranded The Rive Eugene and offers 209 units in studio through five-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities at the community include a resort-style, rooftop swimming pool and hot tub; state-of-the-art fitness center; roof deck with fire pits and outdoor grilling space; and a clubroom with games and private workspaces.

Accounts managed by KKR provided financing for the transaction. The seller and price were not disclosed.

“The University of Oregon fits well within our strategy and The Rive Eugene checks all the boxes in terms of location, quality, amenities and leasing performance,” says Brendan Miller, chief investment officer of student housing at Core Spaces.