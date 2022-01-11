Core Spaces, Harrison Street Launch $1.5B Build-to-Rent Joint Venture

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Illinois, Midwest

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Core Spaces and Chicago-based Harrison Street have formed a joint venture that will invest up to $1.5 billion for the development and acquisition of single-family build-to-rent (BTR) communities in major metro areas across the U.S. Core Spaces formed its existing BTR platform in 2020. The joint venture’s BTR pipeline represents approximately $2.5 billion in total capital and more than 6,500 units in markets such as Austin, Denver, Dallas, Orlando and Nashville. To date, Core Spaces and Harrison Street have nine committed BTR projects in various stages of development. The two companies have an established track record partnering on student housing transactions.