BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Core Spaces and Harrison Street have partnered to build Hub Bloomington Lincoln, a 1,492-bd student housing community near Indiana University. Located on Lincoln Street within the university’s designated mixed-use student housing zone, the five-story development will include 461 units ranging from studios to five-bedroom layouts. There will be roughly 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a fitness center, rooftop pool, basketball court, study areas and a spa with sauna. Construction is underway, and completion is slated for summer 2027. Wells & Wells is the general contractor, and DLR Group is leading architecture and design. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint venture and arranged financing from affiliates of QuadReal Property Group.
Core Spaces, Harrison Street to Build 1,492-Bed Student Housing Community Near Indiana University
