Friday, June 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hub Bloomington Lincoln is slated for completion in summer 2027.
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Core Spaces, Harrison Street to Build 1,492-Bed Student Housing Community Near Indiana University

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Core Spaces and Harrison Street have partnered to build Hub Bloomington Lincoln, a 1,492-bd student housing community near Indiana University. Located on Lincoln Street within the university’s designated mixed-use student housing zone, the five-story development will include 461 units ranging from studios to five-bedroom layouts. There will be roughly 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a fitness center, rooftop pool, basketball court, study areas and a spa with sauna. Construction is underway, and completion is slated for summer 2027. Wells & Wells is the general contractor, and DLR Group is leading architecture and design. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint venture and arranged financing from affiliates of QuadReal Property Group.

You may also like

Brightview Underway 332-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Paramus,...

Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Multifamily Project...

Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of 260-Unit Apartment Complex...

Pennrose, PCDC Deliver 51-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Denali Apartments Purchases Multifamily Community in Phoenix for...

Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Deal for $470M...

Plymouth Acquires 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Ohio...

Investors Realty Brokers $14.5M Sale of Plaza North...

JLL Negotiates Five Office Leases Totaling 120,000 SF...