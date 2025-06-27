Core Spaces, Harrison Street to Build 1,492-Bed Student Housing Community Near Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Core Spaces and Harrison Street have partnered to build Hub Bloomington Lincoln, a 1,492-bd student housing community near Indiana University. Located on Lincoln Street within the university’s designated mixed-use student housing zone, the five-story development will include 461 units ranging from studios to five-bedroom layouts. There will be roughly 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a fitness center, rooftop pool, basketball court, study areas and a spa with sauna. Construction is underway, and completion is slated for summer 2027. Wells & Wells is the general contractor, and DLR Group is leading architecture and design. TSB Capital Advisors consulted on the joint venture and arranged financing from affiliates of QuadReal Property Group.