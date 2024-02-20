Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Build-to-Rent Development Single-Family Rental Texas

Core Spaces Nears Completion of 408-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Princeton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PRINCETON, TEXAS — Core Spaces, a student housing and residential developer with offices in Chicago and Austin, is nearing completion of Oxenfree at Princeton, a 408-unit build-to-rent residential community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The site spans 50 acres, and the development will feature a mix of single-family and townhome-style residences with three distinct architectural styles. Oxenfree at Princeton will also offer a central amenity center with a coworking space, health club, market, lounge, pool and a children’s play area. Construction began last spring. Leasing will begin in March.

