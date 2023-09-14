Core Spaces Opens New 475-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Core Spaces has opened Hub College Park, a 475-bed student housing community located near the University of Maryland campus in College Park. The 239,542-square-foot property offers 161 fully furnished units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a fitness center, spa and sauna, coworking spaces, private study lounges, rooftop swimming pool and a coffee shop.

Studio K Creative designed the interior of the property alongside Core’s in-house design team. Antunovich Associates served as the architect and Treehouse Builders was the general contractor for the development. Core’s in-house management team is managing the community, which opened ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.