Core Spaces, RD Management to Develop 1,300 Student Housing Beds Near University of South Florida in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Core Spaces and RD Management plan to break ground soon on Hub II, a 400-unit student housing project in Tampa’s Uptown district that will comprise 1,300 beds and a structured parking garage with 800 spaces. The project is Phase I of multiple communities that the co-developers are planning within Rithm, a nearly 100-acre campus adjacent to the University of South Florida that formerly housed University Mall, which opened in 1974.

Core Spaces and RD Management ultimately plan to develop up to 3,000 student housing beds, 150 conventional apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space at Rithm, which already features a Sprouts Farmers Market, restaurants, bars and incubator space for startup companies. Construction will begin on Hub II this fall, and the project is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

The other phases (Hub III and Hub IV) will include over 700 beds and 800 beds, respectively, and will be fully delivered by 2030. In 2022, Core Spaces delivered Hub Tampa, a 359-unit, 890-bed student housing community located within Rithm.