Core Spaces Receives Construction Financing for 577-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Southern California

Hub on Campus II is set for completion ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.

LOS ANGELES — Core Spaces has received construction financing for Hub on Campus II, a 577-bed student housing development located near the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

TSB Capital Advisors secured the loan through Square Mile Capital and PacWest Bank on behalf of the borrower. Details of the financing were undisclosed. The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2023.