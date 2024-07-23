Tuesday, July 23, 2024
In addition to Hub Knoxville, Core Spaces and Schenk Realty are underway on another student housing community near the University of Tennessee called Hub Knoxville. The newly announced property will be located on Cumberland Avenue. (Rendering courtesy of Core Spaces)
Core Spaces, Schenk Realty Plan 800-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Tennessee

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Core Spaces and Schenk Realty has announced plans for an 800-bed student housing development located near the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.

Located at 1801 Cumberland Ave., the community will rise seven stories and offer 215 units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a rooftop swimming pool, hot tub and sun deck, as well as ground floor retail. Construction on the project is set to begin in spring 2025.

In addition to this unnamed project, Core Spaces and Schenk are also currently developing Hub Knoxville, a nearby student housing development that will comprise 1,600 beds.

