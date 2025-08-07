Core Spaces to Break Ground on 2,350-Bed Mixed-Use Development Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Core Spaces is set to break ground on ōLiv Columbia, a 2,350-bed mixed-use development located at 1401 Main St. near the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. The project will include two towers: one 27-story building offering market-rate apartments and a 22-story student housing tower. The property will also feature a 1,600-space parking garage and retail space on the ground level.

Construction is expected to begin this fall with completion scheduled for summer 2028. The development team includes Juneau Construction Co. and Dwell Design Studios.