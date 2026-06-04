Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Hub Champaign Green Street is a 1,577-bed development slated to open in time for the 2028-29 academic year.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Core Spaces to Develop Three Student Housing Projects Totaling 3,500 Beds in Champaign, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Core Spaces has unveiled plans to develop three student housing projects near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Together, the developments will bring more than 3,500 beds between 2028 and 2031. In fall 2025, Core broke ground on Hub Champaign Green Street, a 490-unit, 1,577-bed student housing community that is slated to deliver in summer 2028. Core plans to further expand its Hub on Campus footprint along the Green Street corridor. Each community will be centrally located near both campus and downtown Champaign.

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