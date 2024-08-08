Core Spaces, TPG Break Ground on 2,195-Bed Student Housing Development Near North Carolina State University

RALEIGH, N.C. — Construction is underway on Hub Raleigh, a 2,195-bed student housing development located at 111 Cox Ave. near the North Carolina State University (NC State) campus in Raleigh. The nearly 1 million-square-foot project is being developed by a joint venture between Core Spaces and TPG Real Estate and is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

The 12-story building will offer a mix of studio through four-bedroom, fully furnished units. The property will feature over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, clubhouse and coworking space. The community will also include a 558-stall parking garage.

TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Core Spaces and TPG Real Estate on the joint venture and construction financing, which was provided by Pacific Life Insurance Co.

PC Treehouse Construction, a partnership between Power Construction and Core Spaces, is serving as general contractor for the project. The design team includes architect Antunovich Associates, interior designer Harken and Core Spaces’ in-house team.