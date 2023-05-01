Monday, May 1, 2023
Oxenfree-at-Princeton
Oxenfree at Princeton is part of Core Spaces’ initiative to deliver 20 build-to-rent communities across the country by 2026
Build-to-Rent Development Single-Family Rental Texas

Core Spaces Underway on 408-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Princeton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PRINCETON, TEXAS — Core Spaces, a developer with offices in Chicago and Austin, is underway on construction of Oxenfree at Princeton, a 408-unit build-to-rent residential community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The site spans 50 acres, and the development will feature a mix of single-family and townhome-style residences with three distinct architectural styles. Oxenfree at Princeton will also offer a central amenity center with a coworking space, health club, market, lounge, pool and a children’s play area. Completion is scheduled for April 2024.

