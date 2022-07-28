REBusinessOnline

Core5 Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

MOUNT COMFORT, IND. — Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground on C5 Indianapolis East, a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial building in the Indianapolis suburb of Mount Comfort. The project will be the largest speculative building in the Indianapolis market, according to Core5. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023. The development will offer 635 auto parking spaces, 259 trailer spaces, 120 dock doors, two drive-in doors, electric vehicle charging stations, 12,000 square feet of office space and a clear height of 40 feet. The project is situated in Hancock County along I-70. Steve Schwegman and Brian Seitz of JLL will market the project for lease.

