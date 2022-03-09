REBusinessOnline

Core5 Breaks Ground on 886,480 SF Spec Industrial Development in Northern Kentucky

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

RICHWOOD, KY. — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot project which will be located off Ky. 338 and Interstate 75 in Richwood. Core5 expects to deliver in the first half of 2023.

Located near Cincinnati, C5 75 Logistics Center South will feature a 9,200-square-foot office pod, 40-foot clear heights and a cross-dock configuration. The development will also include 485 parking spaces and 235 trailer parking spaces, with the potential for an additional 618 parking spaces and 110 trailer parking spaces. The property will also be equipped with 83 dock doors and the ability to double that, as well as two drive-in doors, 8-inch conventional concrete floor slab and an ESFR fire suppression system.

Mark Volkman and Brian Leonard of JLL will lead marketing efforts along with Lydia Chase of Core5’s Midwest Region. Christian Greenwell and Ben Chrin will lead the construction execution for Core5 internally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  