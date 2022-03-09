Core5 Breaks Ground on 886,480 SF Spec Industrial Development in Northern Kentucky

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

RICHWOOD, KY. — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground on C5 75 Logistics Center South, an 886,480-square-foot project which will be located off Ky. 338 and Interstate 75 in Richwood. Core5 expects to deliver in the first half of 2023.

Located near Cincinnati, C5 75 Logistics Center South will feature a 9,200-square-foot office pod, 40-foot clear heights and a cross-dock configuration. The development will also include 485 parking spaces and 235 trailer parking spaces, with the potential for an additional 618 parking spaces and 110 trailer parking spaces. The property will also be equipped with 83 dock doors and the ability to double that, as well as two drive-in doors, 8-inch conventional concrete floor slab and an ESFR fire suppression system.

Mark Volkman and Brian Leonard of JLL will lead marketing efforts along with Lydia Chase of Core5’s Midwest Region. Christian Greenwell and Ben Chrin will lead the construction execution for Core5 internally.