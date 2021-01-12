Core5 Industrial Partners Begins Work on 591,360 SF Spec Project in Souderton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The first two of three buildings at Core5 Logistics Center at Park 31 in Souderton are expected to be complete in the third quarter.

SOUDERTON, PA. — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has begun construction on Core5 Logistics Center at Park 31, a 591,360-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be situated on 74.4 acres in Souderton, about 35 miles north of Philadelphia. The first phase of the development will consist of two buildings totaling approximately 400,000 square feet that are expected to be complete in the third quarter. Michael Golarz and Tom Golarz of Colliers International are handling leasing of the project.