Core5 Industrial Partners Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Logistics Facility in Metro Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has broken ground on Bourbon Logistics Center 3, a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Shepherdsville. The property is being built on a speculative basis and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 750 parking spaces, 336 trailer spaces and the potential for three-sided dock loading. The facility will be the largest spec development in the history of the Louisville MSA, according to JLL. The previous record was held by another Core5 property, the adjacent Bourbon Logistics Center 1, which is 4,000 square feet smaller than its neighbor. Bourbon Logistics Center 3 is situated along Ky. Highway 245 near the Interstate 65 interchange and 23 miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. MacGregor Associates Architects designed the asset, and Mindel, Scott & Associates Inc. is the civil engineer. Powell Spears and Matt Hartlage of JLL will market the property on behalf of the owner. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.