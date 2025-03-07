Core5 Industrial Partners Completes 1 MSF Project in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Core5 Industrial Partners has completed an approximately 1 million-square-foot project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Core5 Logistics Center at Interstate 10 is located at the convergence of Loop 1640 and I-10 and adjacent to the future site of an H-E-B grocery store. The property consists of two buildings totaling 536,824 and 468,280 square feet. Building A features a cross-dock configuration, 110 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 36-foot clear heights and 134 trailer-storage spaces. Building B has a rear-load configuration and offers 72 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 36-foot clear heights and 84 trailer storage spaces. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the buildings, which represent Phase I of a larger development, for lease.