Friday, March 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Core5-Logistics-Center-at-Interstate-10-Schertz
The two newly completed buildings at Core5 Logistics Center at Interstate 10 in Schertz total roughly 1 million square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Core5 Industrial Partners Completes 1 MSF Project in Schertz, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Core5 Industrial Partners has completed an approximately 1 million-square-foot project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Core5 Logistics Center at Interstate 10 is located at the convergence of Loop 1640 and I-10 and adjacent to the future site of an H-E-B grocery store. The property consists of two buildings totaling 536,824 and 468,280 square feet. Building A features a cross-dock configuration, 110 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 36-foot clear heights and 134 trailer-storage spaces. Building B has a rear-load configuration and offers 72 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 36-foot clear heights and 84 trailer storage spaces. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the buildings, which represent Phase I of a larger development, for lease.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of 135,641 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 96-Room Hotel...

SM Energy Signs 20,324 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,775 SF Lease at Industrial...

Partnership Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of Terminal 5...

Aztec Group Arranges $28.3M Construction Loan for Square...

Accordia Acquires 46,400 SF Industrial Portfolio in Stallings,...

Reports: ECL Entertainment Opens 130,000 SF Nash Casino...

IPA Arranges $60.9M in Redevelopment Financing for Mixed-Use...