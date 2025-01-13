Monday, January 13, 2025
Buildings D and E at Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney are expected to be complete in the third quarter.
Core5 Industrial Partners Underway on 652,103 SF Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Core5 Industrial Partners is underway on construction of a 652,103-square-foot project near the intersection of I-75 and State Highway 380 in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The project, which represents Phase III of a larger development known as Core5 Logistics Center at McKinney, will consist of two buildings totaling 492,368 and 159,735 square feet. Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped to lease the project, construction of which is expected to be complete in the third quarter.

