Core5 Industrial Sells 423,665 SF Harvill Business Center in Perris, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

American Standard occupies Harvill Business Center, a 423,665-square-foot logistics property located in Perris, Calif.

PERRIS, CALIF. — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has completed the sale of Harvill Business Center, a modern logistics facility in Perris. Black Creek Group bought the asset for an undisclosed price. Completed in early 2020, the 423,665-square-foot property features a Ductilcrete concrete floor slab, 36-foot clear heights, 2.5 percent skylights, LED lighting, a gated concrete truck yard, on-site truck staging and low-water landscaping.

American Standard, a subsidiary of Lixil Corp. and a North American plumbing and building products manufacturer, occupies Harvill Business Center on a long-term basis.

Michael Chavez of Lee & Associates represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.