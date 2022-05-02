Core5 Industrial to Develop 1.8 MSF Project in Schertz, Texas

Core5 Industrial's new project in Schertz will total 1.8 million square feet.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners has acquired 164 acres in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio, for the development of a 1.8 million-square-foot project. Construction of Phase I, which will comprise two buildings totaling roughly 1 million square feet, is set to begin later this year. Carlos Marquez and Brett Lum of NAI Partners represented Core5 Industrial in its acquisition of the land and have also been retained to lease the development. Corbin Barker of Endura Advisory Group represented the land seller, an entity doing business as Boeck Farm Co. Ltd.