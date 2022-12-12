REBusinessOnline

Core5, MBK Industrial Break Ground on 1.8 MSF Spec Project in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Core5-Logistics-Center-at-Interstate-10-Schertz

The new speculative industrial project in Schertz by Core5 Industrial Partners and MBK Industrial Properties will consist of 1.8 million square feet across four buildings.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — A joint venture between Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners and California-based MBK Industrial Properties has broken ground on a 1.8 million-square-foot speculative project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The site is located along the I-10 corridor. Phase I of the project will deliver two buildings totaling roughly 1 million square feet, and Phase II will comprise two buildings spanning roughly 788,000 square feet. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and ample car and trailer parking. Partners, the firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion of Phase I is slated for November 2023.

