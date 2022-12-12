Core5, MBK Industrial Break Ground on 1.8 MSF Spec Project in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

The new speculative industrial project in Schertz by Core5 Industrial Partners and MBK Industrial Properties will consist of 1.8 million square feet across four buildings.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — A joint venture between Atlanta-based Core5 Industrial Partners and California-based MBK Industrial Properties has broken ground on a 1.8 million-square-foot speculative project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The site is located along the I-10 corridor. Phase I of the project will deliver two buildings totaling roughly 1 million square feet, and Phase II will comprise two buildings spanning roughly 788,000 square feet. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and ample car and trailer parking. Partners, the firm formerly known as NAI Partners, has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion of Phase I is slated for November 2023.