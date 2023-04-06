Core5 Signs Third-Party Logistics Firm to 957,400 SF Lease in Byhalia, Mississippi

BYHALIA, MISS. — Core5 Industrial Partners has signed Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics firm, to a full-building lease at I-269 Logistics Center Building D in Byhalia. The Atlanta-based developer delivered the 957,400-square-foot building in December 2022, and Barrett plans to occupy the space this month. Jacque Beeson of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The facility is located on a 70-acre site within the 5 million-square-foot I-269 Logistics Center campus at Highway 302 and I-269 in Marshall County, about 33 miles south of Memphis. Building D features 40-foot clear heights, a 6-inch Ductilcrete slab floor, parking for over 216 trailers and 597 auto parking spaces.