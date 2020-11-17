REBusinessOnline

Core5 to Develop 437,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The property will be situated on a 30-acre site near I-70.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Core5 Industrial Partners has received construction financing to move forward with the development of C5 Southgate, a 437,000-square-foot, speculative industrial building in Columbus. The property will be situated on a 30-acre site near I-70. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through ServisFirst Bank in Atlanta. Core5 has developed more than 12 million square feet of industrial space since 2015.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  