Core5 to Develop 437,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The property will be situated on a 30-acre site near I-70.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Core5 Industrial Partners has received construction financing to move forward with the development of C5 Southgate, a 437,000-square-foot, speculative industrial building in Columbus. The property will be situated on a 30-acre site near I-70. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through ServisFirst Bank in Atlanta. Core5 has developed more than 12 million square feet of industrial space since 2015.