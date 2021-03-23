Core5 to Develop 957,400 SF Industrial Building Near Memphis

The I-269 Industrial Park Building D will be a 957,400-square-foot cross-dock facility that is expandable to 1.7 million square feet.

MARSHALL COUNTY, MISS. — Core5 Industrial Partners plans to develop I-269 Logistics Center, a five-building industrial park in Marshall County totaling 3 million square feet. The Atlanta-based developer acquired 221 acres of fully entitled land located at Highway 302 and Interstate 269 in the Mississippi suburbs of Memphis.

Core5 plans to break ground soon on I-269 Industrial Park Building D, a 957,400-square-foot cross-dock facility that is expandable to 1.7 million square feet. Delivery of the building is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Building D will feature 40-foot clear heights and a six-inch Ductilcrete slab. The building will accommodate trailer parking for over 391 trailers and 597 auto parking spaces. The site also offers real and personal property tax exemptions for up to 10 years based on job creation and investment.