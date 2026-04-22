Coreforce Signs 32,945 SF Office Lease at Uptown Atlanta Mixed-Use Development

ATLANTA — Coreforce, a public safety tech firm based in Decatur, Ga., has signed a 32,945-square-foot office lease at Uptown Atlanta, a mixed-use development by Rubenstein Partners LP that straddles Atlanta’s Buckhead and Midtown submarkets. Kyle Kenyon and Chris Port of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease transaction.

Coreforce, formerly known as Utility Associates, has 200 employees and provides software for first responders and other frontline professionals. The firm will relocate from Decatur and occupy the entire 10th floor at Uptown Atlanta, which features more than 1 million square feet of office space.

Other office tenants include The Academy for Innovation in Medicine, Stadler Rail, Entertainment Partners, MARTA CPEI group and Skillshot Media. The development also includes more than 100,000 square feet of retail space leased to J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, Bene Korean, Sugarcoat, Roundhouse Kickboxing, The Commodore and 26 Thai Kitchen, among others.