CoreLogic: Estimated Property Damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian Between $28B and $47B

Posted on by in Florida, Southeast

IRVINE, CALIF. — CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics solutions provider based in Irvine, has released its new residential and commercial wind and storm surge loss estimates for Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Wednesday morning near Naples and Cape Coral, Fla. According to this new data analysis, wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected to be between $22 billion and $32 billion. Insured storm surge losses in Florida are expected to be an additional $6 billion to $15 billion.

“This is the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew made landfall in 1992 and a record number of homes and properties were lost due to Hurricane Ian’s intense and destructive characteristics,” says Tom Larsen, associate vice president of hazard and risk management at CoreLogic. “Hurricane Ian will forever change the real estate industry and city infrastructure. Insurers will go into bankruptcy, homeowners will be forced into delinquency and insurance will become less accessible in regions like Florida.”

Several cities in Hurricane Ian’s path (including those in Southwest and Central Florida) are dealing with flash flood devastation, which will slow recovery timelines. According to the Florida Governor’s office, there are currently 2.6 million Florida residents without power and 42,000 linemen responding to those power outages.

As of this writing, Hurricane Ian regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to hit coastal South Carolina as a Category 1 storm this afternoon.

