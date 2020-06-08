REBusinessOnline

CoreSite Completes Final Phase of SV8 Data Center in Santa Clara, California

Posted on by in California, Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Western

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — CoreSite Realty Corp. has completed the third and final phase of SV8, a 162,000-square-foot data center development in Santa Clara.

The final phase consists of a 54,000-square-foot building with six megawatts, with 11 percent of the building pre-leased. The first two phases, totaling 108,000 square feet, are fully leased.

The 18-megawatt, purpose-built SV8 project is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus, with close proximity to the heart of the high-tech Silicon Valley market.

