NEW YORK CITY — CoreWeave, a provider of cloud infrastructure services, has signed a 17,421-square-foot office lease at 33 Whitehall St. in Manhattan’s Financial District. CoreWeave will occupy the top floor of the 30-story building, which is known locally as Broad Financial Center. Jonathan Cope and Edward Goldman of CBRE represented the landlord, Stawski Partners, in the lease negotiations. Dan Posy and Ian Lipman of JLL represented the tenant.