CoreWeave Signs 31,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — CoreWeave has signed a 31,000-square-foot office lease expansion at its headquarters facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The cloud computing company now occupies 62,000 square feet at The Eisenhower, a 385,000-square-foot building. Jamie Ragucci, Kevin Murphy and Aaron Sommer of Newmark represented CoreWeave in the lease negotiations. Jon Meisel, Erin Wenzler and Dan Casey of CBRE, along with internal agent Eric Maurer, represented the landlord, Eastman Cos.