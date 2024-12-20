CORFAC International Adds Nine New Affiliate Firms to Network in 2024

1
DES PLAINES, ILL. — Des Plaines-based CORFAC International, a global network for independently owned commercial real estate firms, has added nine new firms this year, building on the addition of eight new firms in 2023. CORFAC now maintains affiliate offices in 22 countries.
The firms added in 2024 include:
- Affinity Corp. in Indianapolis
- Americas Commercial Real Estate in Miami
- CDL in Chile
- Chilmark Real Estate Services in Morristown, N.J.
- Gerspacher Real Estate Group in Medina, Ohio
- Intelica in Denver
- MC2 in Scotland
- Patio Capital Partners in Dominican Republic
- Wolf Commercial Real Estate in New York City