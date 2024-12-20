Friday, December 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisMidwest

CORFAC International Adds Nine New Affiliate Firms to Network in 2024

by Kristin Harlow

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Des Plaines-based CORFAC International, a global network for independently owned commercial real estate firms, has added nine new firms this year, building on the addition of eight new firms in 2023. CORFAC now maintains affiliate offices in 22 countries.

The firms added in 2024 include:

  • Affinity Corp. in Indianapolis
  • Americas Commercial Real Estate in Miami
  • CDL in Chile
  • Chilmark Real Estate Services in Morristown, N.J.
  • Gerspacher Real Estate Group in Medina, Ohio
  • Intelica in Denver
  • MC2 in Scotland
  • Patio Capital Partners in Dominican Republic
  • Wolf Commercial Real Estate in New York City

You may also like

IPA Brokers $76.3M Sale of Two-Property Retail Portfolio...

St. Croix Hospice Leases Full Building at Mendota...

Impact Beverage Expands Production Facility, Doubles Workforce in...

Quantum Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Center in...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 250,829 SF Spec...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two-Building Industrial Portfolio Totaling...

KeHE Distributors Renews, Expands Lease at Naperville Corporate...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $33M Public Safety Facility...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Apartment Building...