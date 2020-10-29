CORFAC International Names New CEO, Jonathan Salk

Jonathan Salk

DES PLAINES, ILL. — CORFAC International has named Jonathan Salk as CEO of the organization. Salk previously served as executive director. Since joining CORFAC in 2015, he has been responsible for day-to-day operations of the organization and spearheaded growth. Thirty new offices have joined CORFAC since 2015, bringing the total count to 75 offices globally. Salk has also been instrumental in expanding the CORFAC sponsorship program, arranging industry alliances and rolling out new education and networking initiatives. Founded in 1989, Des Plaines-based CORFAC is a global network comprising privately held commercial real estate firms.