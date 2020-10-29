REBusinessOnline

CORFAC International Names New CEO, Jonathan Salk

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest

Jonathan Salk

DES PLAINES, ILL. — CORFAC International has named Jonathan Salk as CEO of the organization. Salk previously served as executive director. Since joining CORFAC in 2015, he has been responsible for day-to-day operations of the organization and spearheaded growth. Thirty new offices have joined CORFAC since 2015, bringing the total count to 75 offices globally. Salk has also been instrumental in expanding the CORFAC sponsorship program, arranging industry alliances and rolling out new education and networking initiatives. Founded in 1989, Des Plaines-based CORFAC is a global network comprising privately held commercial real estate firms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  