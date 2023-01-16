REBusinessOnline

Corgan Signs 17,265 SF Office Lease Expansion at The Luminary in Dallas

With Corgan's expansion, The Luminary in Dallas is now fully leased.

DALLAS — Architecture firm Corgan has signed a 17,265-square-foot office lease expansion at The Luminary in Dallas. The 169,000-square-foot building is located at the nexus of the company’s Harwood District, the downtown area, the arts district and the Victory Park mixed-use development. Greg Briggs and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners represented Corgan, which now occupies 98,264 square feet at The Luminary, in the lease negotiations. Kelly Whaley and Hannah Mesh internally represented the landlord, Harwood International.

