Corgan Signs 5,000 SF Office Lease at Frost Tower in Downtown San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Architecture firm Corgan has signed a 5,000-square-foot office lease at Frost Tower, a 24-story building in downtown San Antonio that was completed in 2019. Corgan, which has had an office in San Antonio for 25 years, is relocating from the building at 1777 NE Loop 410. David Ballard and Parker LaBarge of CBRE represented Corgan in the lease negotiations. Christi Griggs, also with CBRE, represented the landlord, Weston Urban, which developed Frost Tower in partnership with Dallas-based KDC.

