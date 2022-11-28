REBusinessOnline

Corinth Land, Prattco Creekway Acquire 50,000 SF Industrial Property in Frisco, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — A partnership between The Corinth Land Co. and locally based investment firm Prattco Creekway Industrial has acquired a 50,000-square-foot property located north of Dallas in Frisco. The facility at 6300 Flyers Way was built on five acres in 2018 and is leased to the Frisco Flyers national volleyball organization. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

