Corinth Land, Prattco Creekway Buy Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 121,600 SF in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — A partnership between Fort Worth-based Corinth Land Co. and Dallas-based Prattco Creekway Industrial has purchased two industrial buildings totaling 121,600 square feet in Oklahoma City. The buildings are situated on a combined 14.3 acres on the city’s southwest side and are leased to tenants such as Fred Jones, Overhead Door Corp. and TireHub. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing for the deal, and Western Product Co. contributed equity. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

