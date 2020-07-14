Cornerstone Acquires Nine Medical Properties Across Six States for $59.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Michigan, Midwest, Missouri

The properties are located in the Midwest and the Southeast.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based Cornerstone Cos. Inc. has acquired nine healthcare real estate properties in six states totaling more than 300,000 square feet for $59.9 million. Cornerstone MOB Fund V, a private equity fund focused solely on medical real estate, was used to acquire the assets. The properties include: Northwest Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Mo.; Danville Polyclinic in Danville, Ill.; PACE of Southeast Michigan Center in Eastpointe, Mich.; The Eye Institute of Paducah in Paducah, Ky.; The Surgery Center of Columbus in Columbus, Ga.; and The Jervey Eye Group portfolio, which is a four-property portfolio in Greenville, S.C. All of the assets are supported by net leases and the tenants are a mix of health systems and specialty physician groups.