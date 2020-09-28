REBusinessOnline

Cornerstone Arranges $13.6M Loan for Refinancing of New Hampshire Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Hampshire, Northeast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $13.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 242-unit multifamily portfolio in Manchester, located near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. The portfolio consists of 10 buildings offering a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as several retail spaces. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a 10-year term and an unspecified period of interest-only payments. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

