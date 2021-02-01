REBusinessOnline

Cornerstone Arranges $14.8M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property Near Boston

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

RANDOLPH, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $14.8 million acquisition loan for Reed Street Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily property in Randolph, a southern suburb of Boston. The property’s unit mix consists of 15 studios, 49 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom residences. The borrower, True North Capital Partners, plans to upgrade unit interiors, common areas and amenity spaces. The financing was structured with a fixed interest rate, a 30-year amortization schedule and 36 months of interest-only payments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  