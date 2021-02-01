Cornerstone Arranges $14.8M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property Near Boston

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

RANDOLPH, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $14.8 million acquisition loan for Reed Street Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily property in Randolph, a southern suburb of Boston. The property’s unit mix consists of 15 studios, 49 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom residences. The borrower, True North Capital Partners, plans to upgrade unit interiors, common areas and amenity spaces. The financing was structured with a fixed interest rate, a 30-year amortization schedule and 36 months of interest-only payments.