Cornerstone Arranges $3.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Taunton, Massachusetts

TAUNTON, MASS. — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $3.4 million acquisition loan for a 30-unit multifamily asset in Taunton, located south of Boston. The property was built in 1987 and offers an equal mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Patrick Brady of Cornerstone arranged the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate, 24 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The undisclosed borrower is planning a capital improvement program.

