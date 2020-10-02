REBusinessOnline

Cornerstone Arranges $4.4M Construction Loan for Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

BOSTON — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $4.4 million construction loan for a nine-unit multifamily project in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Units will feature granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Andrew Saccone of Cornerstone originated the financing, which was structured with 24 months of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

